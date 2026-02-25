Wed. Feb 25th, 2026
WCCOA hosts 2nd Annual Black History Month Brunch

By AMBER PATINO Feb 25, 2026 0 Comments
Positive Empowerment, Inc. founder Deborah Brown (left) and longtime community figure Josephine Robinson‑Floyd (right) speak during the event. Robinson‑Floyd, recognized for her impact on Washington County, received the WCCOA’s inaugural Shining Star Award at last year’s A Season to Shine banquet. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) hosted its 2nd Annual Black History Month Brunch on Tuesday, Feb. 24, celebrating the leadership, legacy, and contributions that have shaped the community. 

Members of the WCCOA, volunteers, community members, and Council on Aging satellite groups from Greenhead, Ebro, and Caryville were in attendance to share in the celebration. Attendees enjoyed a meal and fellowship while hearing from several guest speakers, including Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews; Positive Empowerment, Inc. founder and president Deborah Brown; longtime community figure and recipient of the WCCOA’s Shining Star Award Josephine Robinson‑Floyd; and Healthy Start Coalition’s Valery Lawton. Speakers shared insight and words of empowerment, with guests adding their own memories of the impact these figures have had on their lives.

The event offered both reflection and celebration, honoring the impact Black Americans have made within local communities and the far‑reaching influence their contributions continue to have on the lives of those around them.

Mayor Tracy Andrews delivers remarks during the Washington County Council on Aging’s Black History Month celebration. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Guests enjoyed a homemade meal of biscuits and gravy, fresh fruits, and more during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

