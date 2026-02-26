House approves bill to eliminate registration decals

A proposal backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to eliminate the requirement to place yellow vehicle registration stickers on license plates was approved by the House on Wednesday.

The measure, HB 841, passed in a 93-17 vote. While motorists would still be required to renew their vehicle registrations, the process would be recorded electronically rather than displayed with a validation sticker.

The proposal has not yet moved in the Senate.

Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, said the bill, which was recommended by his local tax collector, would reduce unnecessary burdens on drivers.

“We are cutting yellow tape, an additional burden for motorists,” Fabricio said.

A House staff analysis did not estimate a statewide economic impact but noted that the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office projected digital registration records would save the office about $2.5 million annually in processing and renewal costs.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, voted against the bill, citing concerns about a $2.50 service charge used by tax collectors to offset staffing costs that could be affected by the change.

DeSantis publicly supported the proposal in December, posting “get it done!” on social media in response to Fabricio.

Law enforcement officers currently use the validation sticker to confirm that a vehicle is legally registered. However, the staff analysis notes that many agencies now use automated license plate recognition systems that allow officers to verify registrations electronically.

Vehicle registrations are typically valid for 12 months, though motorists may opt for a 24-month registration period.