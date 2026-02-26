Thu. Feb 26th, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

House approves bill to eliminate registration decals

By Staff Report Feb 26, 2026 0 Comments

A proposal backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to eliminate the requirement to place yellow vehicle registration stickers on license plates was approved by the House on Wednesday.

The measure, HB 841, passed in a 93-17 vote. While motorists would still be required to renew their vehicle registrations, the process would be recorded electronically rather than displayed with a validation sticker.

The proposal has not yet moved in the Senate.

Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, said the bill, which was recommended by his local tax collector, would reduce unnecessary burdens on drivers.

“We are cutting yellow tape, an additional burden for motorists,” Fabricio said.

A House staff analysis did not estimate a statewide economic impact but noted that the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office projected digital registration records would save the office about $2.5 million annually in processing and renewal costs.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, voted against the bill, citing concerns about a $2.50 service charge used by tax collectors to offset staffing costs that could be affected by the change.

DeSantis publicly supported the proposal in December, posting “get it done!” on social media in response to Fabricio.

Law enforcement officers currently use the validation sticker to confirm that a vehicle is legally registered. However, the staff analysis notes that many agencies now use automated license plate recognition systems that allow officers to verify registrations electronically.

Vehicle registrations are typically valid for 12 months, though motorists may opt for a 24-month registration period.

#Car Decal #elimination bill #Fl registration

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley native earns spot on USA Junior National Team, heads to Egypt and Germany

AMBER PATINO Feb 26, 2026
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

WCCOA hosts 2nd Annual Black History Month Brunch

AMBER PATINO Feb 25, 2026
Local News News Top Stories

Seacrest Wolf Preserve faces urgent relocation after court ruling

AMBER PATINO Feb 25, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley native earns spot on USA Junior National Team, heads to Egypt and Germany

Business

As data centers eye Florida, FPL says customers won’t foot the bill

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

WCCOA hosts 2nd Annual Black History Month Brunch

Local News News Top Stories

Seacrest Wolf Preserve faces urgent relocation after court ruling

Announcements Community Education Top Stories

CHS Criminal Justice students put classroom skills into practice at FPTC