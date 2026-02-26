Chipley native earns spot on USA Junior National Team, heads to Egypt and Germany

Chipley native Oscar Foxworth is set to represent his community, state, and country in international skeet competition as he travels to Cairo, Egypt, and Suhl, Germany with the USA Shooting National Junior Team. Now 19, Oscar began shooting at age 12 through the Washington County 4‑H program before advancing into higher‑level competition and ultimately earning a spot on the national junior roster.

Oscar’s dedication to the sport is evident in his training schedule: his father shared that he practices seven days a week, shooting an average of five to seven rounds per session while rotating through different techniques and drills. He also receives monthly coaching from professional skeet shooters, sharpening his skills ahead of international competition.

He qualified for the USA Junior National Team after placing in the top six at a selection match in Tucson, Arizona, securing his place among the country’s top young skeet shooters. He will compete alongside 11 other U.S. teammates at the Egypt World Cup in April, followed by the Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, in May. These events bring together elite junior shooters from around the world and serve as key stepping stones toward future Olympic qualification.

Oscar is no stranger to international competition, as he also competed in Italy last year. In addition to individual events, he will participate in team and mixed‑team competitions, where he will be paired with a female U.S. teammate. Strong performances could help position him for a future bid at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Oscar’s father, Jeremy Foxworth, owner of Foxworth Collision, says the sport has helped his son grow in confidence, giving him experiences and opportunities he might not have otherwise had. Both he and Oscar’s mother, Valerie Foxworth, a local art teacher, have supported his journey from the beginning, taking turns driving him to the skeet shooting competitions. Jeremy added that Valerie’s support, and that of local businesses, have been crucial to helping Oscar reach his goals.

“We couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Jeremy.

Although Oscar has already cleared the hardest hurdle by qualifying, he now faces the financial challenge of funding travel to both international competitions. Each trip is expected to cost $5,000–$5,500, covering airfare, lodging, transportation, firearm permits, registration fees, coaching, ammunition, and two meals per day. Additional expenses such as luggage fees, visa costs, and extra meals are not included.

Those wishing to support Oscar’s journey may donate by contacting his family at motofox0086@gmail.com or through Venmo: @oscar10062.

Foxworth has amassed numerous awards and accolades over his skeet shooting career and is now headed to the international stage to represent Team USA. [CONTRIBUTED]