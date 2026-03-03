Tue. Mar 3rd, 2026
NWFL NAACP branch hosts annual banquet honoring community trailblazers

By Ali Moreland Mar 3, 2026
Awarded at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, this year’s Trailblazer honorees included Education recipients Dr. Charles G. Peterson and A. Russell Hughes; Social Philanthropist Dr. Thelma Woods; Social Humanitarian Josephine Roulhac Robinson-Floyd; Media honoree Carol Kent Smith; Public Safety awardee Shiquan Green; Political Changer Mayor Tracy Andrews; Community Health recipients Dr. Carolynn Zonia and Vernessa Wright; Trailblazer Business of the Year Cooper Funeral Home & Florist; and the Lifetime NAACP Achievement Award presented to Dr. Charles Flowers. Several of the honorees posed for a group photo following the awards ceremony. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Northwest Florida 5486B Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held its annual banquet on Saturday, February 28, at Campbell Park, celebrating the theme “Trailblazers Impacting the Community.” The event recognized individuals and organizations who are making significant contributions across education, public safety, health, media, politics, and business. Guests were treated to inspiring performances from the Sounds of Vonzel and Band, and heard from special speakers who encouraged vision, courage, and resilience in leadership. Award recipients were celebrated not only for their achievements but also for paving the way for others, highlighting the importance of mentorship, community service, and trailblazing leadership. The evening served as both a celebration and a call to action, emphasizing the impact of those who lead and inspire within the community.

At the beginning of the program, Social Humanitarian award recipient Dr. Josephine Roulhac Robinson-Floyd sings the National Anthem as the Vernon High School JROTC presents the flags. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Special speaker Dr. Jesse L. Nelson motivates the audience to embrace vision, courage, and resilience, encouraging, “If you’re going to be a trailblazer, you can’t be a lone ranger. Don’t do it by yourself. If you’re going to be a trailblazer, show others where you are going.” [CONTRIBUTED]

By Ali Moreland

