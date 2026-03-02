Mon. Mar 2nd, 2026
WCSO hosts Lunch with the Sheriff Fish Fry

By AMBER PATINO Mar 2, 2026 0 Comments
Guests enjoyed a free meal courtesy of WCSO and volunteers. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) hosted its first Lunch with the Sheriff Fish Fry on Saturday, February 28, at the Hinson Crossroads Fire Department in Caryville. Community members gathered for a free meal, fellowship, and words from WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews. This marks the first in a series of Lunch with the Sheriff events planned throughout the year, part of the WCSO’s ongoing effort to strengthen community connections. The next lunch is set for Saturday, March 14, at the Possum Palace in Wausau.

WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews speaks to attendees at the event. [CONTRIBUTED]

