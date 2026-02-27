Fri. Feb 27th, 2026
Business Government Local News News Staff Report State News Statewide Top Stories

Senate passes bill preparing for penny’s parting

By Staff Report Feb 27, 2026 0 Comments

Florida is preparing for the end of the penny.

A bill, SB 1074, that would allow retailers to round cash transactions to the nearest nickel passed unanimously in the Senate on Thursday. The proposal comes after the federal government last year stopped production of the 1-cent coin.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, would apply only to cash purchases.

“It prepares the Florida economy for a time without pennies, which is coming very quickly,” Gaetz said.

According to a legislative staff analysis, rounding to the nearest nickel would not change the sales price, the amount of tax collected or any surcharges, assessments or fees tied to a transaction.

A House companion bill, HB 951, is also ready for a floor vote.

The U.S. Treasury minted its final penny in late 2025 after determining the coin was “no longer necessary to meet the needs of the United States.” The cost of producing the zinc and copper-plated coin rose from 1.42 cents to 3.69 cents per penny, according to the Treasury.

The penny was first authorized in 1792 under the Coinage Act and was among the nation’s earliest coins.

#bill #Coinage Act #Currency change #nearest nickel #Penny Removal #round up/down #Senate #United States Treasury

By Staff Report

Related Post

Staff Report State News Top Stories

Department of Health moves to cull thousands from AIDS drug program

Staff Report Feb 27, 2026
Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley native earns spot on USA Junior National Team, heads to Egypt and Germany

AMBER PATINO Feb 26, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

House approves bill to eliminate registration decals

Staff Report Feb 26, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Business Government Local News News Staff Report State News Statewide Top Stories

Senate passes bill preparing for penny’s parting

Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley native earns spot on USA Junior National Team, heads to Egypt and Germany

Business

As data centers eye Florida, FPL says customers won’t foot the bill

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

WCCOA hosts 2nd Annual Black History Month Brunch

Local News News Top Stories

Seacrest Wolf Preserve faces urgent relocation after court ruling