Chipley City Council advances drainage project funding, discusses code enforcement and comprehensive plan updates

The Chipley City Council met on Tuesday, April 14, where the council recognized May as Lupus Awareness Month, approved key grant-related resolutions, and discussed efforts to update the city’s comprehensive plan and land development regulations.

City Attorney Michelle Jordan provided an update on the ongoing effort to address outstanding code enforcement liens tied to older cases where property ownership records and compliance dates are more difficult to verify. A proposed administrative process was outlined that would include periodic audits, certified notice to current property owners, and structured timelines for resolving or closing eligible liens, with the goal of cleaning up outdated cases in the city’s records.

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) reported continued administrative progress, including the resolution of prior grant documentation issues dating back to 2023 and completion of annual reporting requirements. CRA Director Shirley Parrado also noted a board vacancy and encouraged interested parties to submit an application for consideration.

Council discussion also highlighted ongoing efforts to pursue a grant application and consultant support to update the city’s comprehensive plan and related land development regulations. Staff noted that portions of the current Community Development District (CDD) framework and planning standards are outdated and sometimes unclear, contributing to repeated variance requests and inconsistencies in development review.

Among formal actions, Council approved Resolution No. 26-30, authorizing acceptance of a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant for the Gilbert Acres Drainage Improvements Project, which will support stormwater infrastructure improvements in the Gilbert Acres area. Council also approved Resolution No. 26-31, authorizing submission of a Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant application to support future planning and regulatory updates.

The Chipley City Council will meet again for regular business on Tuesday, May 12, at 5 p.m.