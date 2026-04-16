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2nd annual Vernon Heritage Festival set for April 25

By Ali Moreland Apr 16, 2026 0 Comments

The Vernon Heritage Festival will return for the second year to downtown Vernon on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting the community out for a free event to commemorate 200 years of local history alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary. The day will begin with the Washington County America 250 Parade at 10 a.m., followed by a full slate of activities highlighting the area’s heritage. Sponsored in part by First Federal Bank, Florida Power & Light, and Two Egg TV, the festival will feature artisan vendors, food trucks, museum exhibits, history book signings, and children’s activities at the Sam Mitchell Public Library.

A central focus of this year’s event will be its expanded living history programming. Demonstrations will take place near Holmes Creek, just across the bridge from the town square, where visitors can observe re-enactors portraying frontiersmen, Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers, and a Native American encampment. Scheduled musket and cannon firings, along with hands-on demonstrations such as calligraphy, aim to bring historical interpretation to life. Additional attractions include a petting zoo and live entertainment throughout the day, with music by Curtis Williams and friends performing on the steps of City Hall. For additional information, contact Vernon City Hall or Heather Lopez at director@visitwcfla.com.

#America 250 #City of Vernon #Vernon Heritage Festival #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

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