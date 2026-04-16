Vernon High School welcomes new boys’ basketball coach

Vernon High School recently announced the hiring of Coach Jared Owen as the new head coach of the boys’ basketball program. Owen brings 15 years of high school coaching experience, including the past 11 years at Poplar Springs, where he led his teams to multiple successes, including two district championships.

Owen and his wife, Jacquelyn, have been married for 16 years and are the parents of a 5‑year‑old son, Preston.

In a statement, Owen said he is excited to join Vernon High School, noting the school’s strong basketball tradition and his eagerness to begin working with the team.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to lead the Vernon program. This place has a rich history of playing high-level basketball, and I cannot wait to join the team and start chasing the standard that has been set,” said Owen.