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Student in custody following reported threat at Roulhac Middle School; No ongoing danger, Officials say

By Staff Report Apr 22, 2026 0 Comments
A juvenile was taken into custody following a reported threat at Roulhac Middle School, with authorities confirming no ongoing danger to students or staff as the investigation continues.

A student is in custody and an investigation remains ongoing after a potential threat involving Roulhac Middle School was reported Wednesday, according to releases from the Washington County School District and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

School district officials said the situation came to light after a tip was submitted through the Fortify Florida app, a statewide system designed to allow anonymous reporting of suspicious activity or potential threats. The information was immediately forwarded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators responded promptly upon receiving the tip on April 22 and initiated an inquiry into the reported incident. Authorities confirmed that one juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with the matter.

School officials stated the individual involved will not be permitted on campus while the investigation is underway.

Both the school district and law enforcement emphasized that there is no active threat to students or staff within Washington County schools at this time.

As a precaution, additional district personnel and law enforcement officers are expected to be present on campus Thursday to help ensure a safe environment for students and faculty.

The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released.

#Chipley #Roulhac Middle School #Washington County #WCSO

By Staff Report

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