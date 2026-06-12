BJ’s Grill reopens shortly after hit‑and‑run crash; community rallies behind owners 

A dent marks the exterior wall of BJ’s Restaurant after a hit‑and‑run crash on June 7 caused an estimated $15,000 in damage. [CONTRIBUTED]

Despite an early‑morning hit‑and‑run crash that caused about $15,000 in damage on Sunday, June 7, BJ’s Grill welcomed customers Monday morning.

Jennifer Tompkins, co-owner of the restaurant, said employees discovered the damage when they arrived the morning of Monday, June 8. At first, staff were unsure whether the breakfast buffet could open safely.

The crash left a large dent in the exterior wall and pushed out the interior wall behind the buffet tables. The impact also damaged electrical components and restaurant equipment and caused portions of the ceiling grid to buckle.

“We had some significant exterior damage,” Tompkins said. “There is a pretty good-sized dent to the exterior wall. The inside wall behind our buffet table was pushed out considerably.”

Tompkins said the vehicle struck the wall directly behind the buffet area, damaging both the structure and equipment inside the restaurant.

That damage raised immediate safety concerns, particularly about whether the electrical service to the buffet tables had been affected.

“We were unsure if there was damage to the electrical that services the buffet tables,” Tompkins said.

After an electrician inspected the area and determined it was safe, the breakfast buffet opened just 30 minutes later than usual. The restaurant stayed open throughout the day, though it closed one hour early so additional damage-control work could be completed.

“We were very fortunate that the damage did not cause us to interrupt our service to the community,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said the restaurant is now seeking repair estimates, but customers should not expect interruptions in service.

“At this moment we will be reaching out to get estimates on repairs,” Tompkins said. “Customers should not experience any delays in service or hours at this moment. We are open regular hours with no interruptions.”

Beyond the physical damage, Tompkins said one of the biggest challenges has been navigating the aftermath of the incident.

“There are so many thoughts going on,” she said. “It’s just crazy to us.”

While she acknowledged that accidents happen, Tompkins said the situation became more serious when the driver left the scene.

“If the person had stopped and contacted us when it happened, we could have dealt with the issue privately,” Tompkins said. “Sadly the individual did not. He left the scene, therefore causing us to contact the local police and pursue charges.”

Since then, Tompkins said the community has rallied around the restaurant by helping share information and checking in to see whether assistance was needed.

“The community has been very supportive in helping share the suspect and by stopping to see if we need any help with repairs,” Tompkins said.

She also thanked customers for their continued support.

“To our customers, your unwavering support to us and our business means the world to us and we thank you,” Tompkins said. “You are not just customers. You are our family.”

Tompkins also credited the Chipley Police Department with keeping the restaurant’s owners informed throughout the investigation.

“Chipley Police has been in contact every step and keeping us well informed and answering all our questions,” she said.

Chipley Police Chief Michael Richter said investigators have identified a suspect in the hit-and-run. Because the individual resides outside the department’s jurisdiction, officers are coordinating with another law enforcement agency to locate and positively identify the suspect before seeking an arrest.

Tompkins said she appreciated the department’s response and continued attention to the restaurant’s location.

“Lastly, we just want to say thank you to CPD for their prompt attention to our call,” Tompkins said. “They are always here for us, keeping an eye out on our location and keeping our area safe.”

The suspect can be seen above driving away from the scene after the crash. [CONTRIBUTED]