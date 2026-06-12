Remembering the life of Judge Perry E. Wells

Former Washington County Judge Perry Wells is being remembered as a lifelong public servant and champion of local traditions. Judge Wells passed away June 4, 2026. [CONTRIBUTED]

Washington County is remembering former Washington County Judge Perry Wells as a lifelong public servant, businessman, community leader, historian, and champion of local traditions. Judge Wells passed away Thursday, June 4, at the age of 98.

A native of Washington County, Judge Wells spent nearly a century helping shape the community he loved and serving generations of residents in a variety of roles.

Born Aug. 24, 1927, to Hugh T. Wells and Marie Harris Wells on a working farm near Bonifay, Wells was the second of eight children. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1944, where he served as class president and continued organizing class gatherings well into his later years. Following high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and later served with the American Graves Registration Service, escorting the remains of fallen service members home to their families after World War II. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in 1952.

Wells married Hester Lee Lucas Oct. 4, 1952, after the couple first met while working together in Panama City. Their marriage spanned decades and produced four sons: Tim, Grant, Emory, and Gordon.

His professional life included positions with Sears, Roebuck & Company and the Florida Parole and Probation Commission before he returned home to Washington County in 1970 to operate a Sears Catalog Merchant Store in Chipley.

In 1976, encouraged by community members to seek public office, Wells ran for County Court Judge and was elected later that year. He served most of four terms before retiring in 1992 at age 65. Throughout his years on the bench, he earned a reputation for fairness, integrity, and a deep commitment to the people of Washington County.

Outside the courtroom, Wells became one of the most recognizable figures in local civic life. He served as chairman of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival for more than 30 years beginning in 1976 and remained actively involved with the festival for nearly five decades. He also hosted a Saturday morning radio program on WBGC, sharing bluegrass, gospel, and old-time music with listeners, and penned a weekly newspaper column, Perry’s Prattle, that chronicled local life, history, and observations from a uniquely Washington County perspective.

Beyond his public service and civic involvement, Wells devoted countless hours to preserving the history of Washington County. As a labor of love, he researched, compiled, and self-published a comprehensive historical volume titles “The Heritage of Washington County” chronicling the county’s families, communities, landmarks, traditions, and folklore. Drawing upon decades of personal knowledge, interviews, records, and local stories, the work served not only as a historical archive but also as a tribute to the people who helped shape Washington County. Through his writing and research, Wells ensured that the stories of generations past would remain available for future generations to discover and appreciate.

Current Washington County Judge and Panhandle Watermelon Festival Chairman Judge Colby Peel reflected on Wells’ legacy.

“Judge Wells was an honorable man who served his community all of his life,” said Judge Peel. “He shared the history of Washington County with others, but he himself was also a major part our county’s history. He served as chairman of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival for 30 years and remained an integral part of the festival for almost 50 years. His presence in our community will be greatly missed.”

Community organizations and residents across the region echoed those sentiments following news of his passing, recognizing Wells’ decades of leadership, service, and dedication to preserving the heritage of Washington County.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 8, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, with burial following at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Alabama Free Will Baptist Children’s Home.

For many residents, Judge Perry Wells represented a living link to Washington County’s past: a storyteller, historian, public servant, community advocate, and friend whose life spanned nearly a century of local history.

Through his service on the bench, his leadership of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival, his newspaper columns, radio program, and his efforts to document and preserve the stories of Washington County’s people and places, Wells left an enduring legacy that will continue to educate and inspire generations to come.

Indeed, Judge Wells spent years sharing the history of Washington County with others. In the end, he became an inseparable part of that history himself.