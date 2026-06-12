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Attic fire contained on Windsong Lane; three cats rescued

By Ali Moreland Jun 12, 2026 0 Comments
Firefighters work quickly to contain an attic fire at this Windsong Lane home on Thursday, June 11, preventing the blaze from spreading throughout the residence. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Washington County Firefighters contained an attic fire at a home on Windsong Lane on Thursday, June 11, preventing the blaze from spreading and safely rescuing three cats from the residence.

Washington County Fire Department (WCFD) crews were dispatched to the reported structure fire at approximately 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a well-involved attic fire and quickly began suppression efforts.

Crews from Hinson Crossroads Engine 80 and WCFD Engine 1 stopped the fire before it could spread beyond the attic. The home sustained extensive water damage during firefighting operations.

Firefighters also rescued three cats from the residence. All three animals were reported to be in good condition.

Additional assistance was provided by Hinson Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, Ebro Volunteer Fire Department, and Bonifay Fire Department.

A firefighter carries one of the three cats rescued from the home on Windsong Lane in Washington County on Thursday, June 11. All three pets were reported to be doing well following the fire. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Bonifay Fire Department #Ebro Volunteer Fire Department #Hinson Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department #Vernon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department #Washington County #Washington County Fire Department #WCFD

By Ali Moreland

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