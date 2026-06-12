Chipley Police Department announces promotions, expands leadership across patrol shifts

The Chipley Police Department has announced a restructuring initiative aimed at strengthening leadership and improving service across all patrol shifts.

According to department officials, the change adds two new supervisor positions to ensure consistent leadership is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The adjustment is expected to support faster decision‑making in the field, enhance officer mentoring, and improve coordination among patrol units.

As part of the restructuring:

Cpl. Holley has been promoted to Sergeant

K‑9 Officer Foster has been promoted to Corporal

Officer Kent has been promoted to Corporal

Investigator Williams has been promoted to Captain

Investigator Samuel Taylor has joined the department

According to the department, the five supervisors bring nearly 70 years of combined law‑enforcement experience. Officials also noted that the department’s younger patrol officers continue to demonstrate strong potential and dedication, contributing to the agency’s long‑term growth.

The department expressed appreciation to the Chipley City Council and city administration for supporting the leadership expansion, which officials say will help maintain professional, responsive policing and reinforce officer safety and community engagement.

Cpl. Holley was promoted to Sergeant as part of the Chipley Police Department’s recent leadership expansion. [CONTRIBUTED]

As a part of the leadership expansion, K‑9 Officer Foster was promoted to Corporal. [CONTRIBUTED]

Officer Kent was promoted to Corporal under the department’s new leadership structure. [CONTRIBUTED]

Investigator Williams was promoted to Captain during the department’s recent leadership expansion. [CONTRIBUTED]



Investigator Samuel Taylor joins the Chipley Police Department as part of its ongoing leadership expansion. [CONTRIBUTED]