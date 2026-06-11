Bill before DeSantis to enact gold, silver as legal tender

A bill to make gold and silver coins legal tender in Florida has reached Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

Among 52 bills sent to DeSantis on June 9 the measure (HB 1311) puts into state law rules for gold and silver coins adopted by the Department of Financial Services and the Office of Financial Regulation.

The rule changes followed lawmakers’ approval last year of a measure making the precious metal coins legal tender starting July 1, 2026.

The 2025 law exempts qualifying gold and silver coins from sales tax; allows but does not require government entities to accept such coins electronically; and prohibits anyone from being compelled to use or accept such coins.

DeSantis has until June 24 to act on the legislation received June 9.