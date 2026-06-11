Washington County schools earn funding for summer reading programs

Kate M. Smith Elementary and Vernon Elementary Schools each received a $3,000 Dollar General Summer Reading Grant, bringing a total of $6,000 to Washington County School District for summer literacy initiatives. The funds will be used to purchase books for students participating in the schools’ summer literacy and reading camp programs. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders identified the grant opportunity and coordinated the applications, working with Courtney O’Brien, Academic Analysis at Kate M. Smith Elementary, to ensure their successful submission. Saunders noted the quick turnaround for the grant and said the additional funding will provide a significant boost to the district’s summer reading initiatives. Pictured, from left to right, are Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, Academic Analysis Courtney O’Brien, Guidance Counselor Tiffany Clifton, Teacher Kim Hartzog, Academic Analysis Alyson Brown, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

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