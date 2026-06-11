Washington County EMS partners with Northwest Florida Reception Center for mass‑casualty training

Washington County EMS recently partnered with faculty and staff at the Northwest Florida Reception Center to conduct a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training exercise simulating an explosion scenario. The drill tested responders’ ability to manage a high-stress event requiring rapid assessment, coordinated decision-making, and effective communication among multiple agencies.

During the exercise, EMS crews worked alongside facility personnel to practice incident command, patient triage, treatment priorities, resource allocation, and safe patient movement from the scene. The simulation provided hands-on experience that allowed participants to evaluate response procedures, identify areas for improvement, and reinforce the importance of teamwork during large-scale emergencies.

According to Washington County EMS, regular training exercises like this help ensure responders remain prepared for large-scale emergencies that could overwhelm normal operations.

Participants from Washington County EMS and the Northwest Florida Reception Center gather following a mass‑casualty training exercise held at the facility. [CONTRIBUTED]

