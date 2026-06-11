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Big Melon Contest returns to Panhandle Watermelon Festival; entries due June 25

By Staff Report Jun 11, 2026 0 Comments

Watermelon growers, from commercial producers to backyard gardeners, are invited to enter the annual Big Melon Contest at the Panhandle Watermelon Festival. The festival and contest have long been summertime traditions in the Central Panhandle, offering growers an opportunity to showcase their best melons and compete for prize money. 

A winner and first runner-up will be recognized for each variety entered. The heaviest melon in each class will earn $50, and the first runner-up will receive $25. In addition to the variety classes, a $300 grand prize will be awarded for the overall heaviest melon in the contest, and $200 for the overall first runner-up. 

Prizes will be paid for no more than 16 classes total. Each variety must have at least two entries to qualify for its own class. If more than 15 varieties meet this requirement, the 15 with the most entries will be used (ties will be broken by number of entrants). All melons not in a variety class will be grouped together, with one winner and first runner-up selected from that group. 

There is no cost to enter. Contest melons will be donated to the festival and sold during the watermelon auction, with proceeds helping support next year’s event. All contest melons will be displayed during the festival, and their variety, weight, and grower will be announced during the auction. 

Melons must be delivered to the Washington County Agricultural Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or June 25 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Growers unable to deliver during those times should contact Mark Mauldin before June 24 to discuss alternate arrangements.

The Panhandle Watermelon Festival will be held June 26–27, with the watermelon auction beginning at noon on June 27 at the Washington County Agricultural Center.

For contest rules or more information, contact Mark Mauldin at the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County Office at 850‑638‑6180 or mdm83@ufl.edu.

#Big Melon Contest #Panhandle Watermelon Festival

By Staff Report

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