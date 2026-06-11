County provides water service guidance and invites Sunny Hills residents to public forum 

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is sharing information and resources for Sunny Hills residents who receive water service from North Florida Community Water Systems, Inc. In response to resident concerns regarding water quality, the County is providing points of contact and outlining available state processes related to water service and billing.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) regarding quality, service, or billing concerns. FPSC staff can work with the utility and the customer to help address issues and document concerns.

Online complaint form: https://www.floridapsc.com/consumer-complaint-form

Email: contact@psc.state.fl.us

Toll-Free Consumer Assistance Line: 800‑342‑3552

In any communication, specify “North Florida Community Water Systems, Inc.” and the FPSC company code: WS966.

Residents may also submit formal complaints as appropriate. If the Commission receives a significant number of complaints, it may initiate a “show cause” proceeding and require the utility to appear before the Commission to address service performance and explain why additional requirements or penalties should not be imposed.

Additionally, residents can request expanded water-quality testing through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Testing at multiple points in the distribution system can help document conditions and inform solutions, including operational activities such as flushing and treatment adjustments, and capital improvements such as infrastructure replacement or additions. When supported by documented needs, a limited proceeding at the FPSC may allow requests for additional revenue tied to specific actions intended to improve quality of service.

For further information, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides a resource on distribution system water quality and water age management: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2022-04/ds-toolbox-factsheets_water-age-mgt_final-508_revised.pdf.

“We encourage Sunny Hills residents who experience quality, service, or billing issues to contact the Florida Public Service Commission and use the established complaint process so concerns can be documented and addressed,” said Andrew Fleener, County Administrator.

To further support community engagement, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Sunny Hills Community Meeting on Monday, June 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST at the Sunny Hills Community Center, located at 4083 Challenger Boulevard in Chipley. The meeting will provide residents an open platform to voice concerns, share feedback, and discuss community matters directly with county leadership. Admission is free and open to the public.

Residents can reach out via the Washington County Contact Page or visit www.washingtonfl.com for additional information.