Washington County 4‑H’ers earn top finishes in Florida Avian Quiz Bowl

Washington County 4‑H’ers Audrey Rosenthal, Roan Cannon, Ava Barber, Saylor Woods, Ava Crawford, and Tate Cannon are pictured, left to right, at the Florida 4‑H Avian Quiz Bowl held June 12 in Alachua County. [CONTRIBUTED]

On Friday, June 12, Washington County 4‑H members participated in the Florida 4‑H Avian Quiz Bowl for the first time. The competition tested participants’ knowledge of topics including poultry and waterfowl rearing and feeding, breed characteristics and types, genetics, reproduction, biosecurity, health matters, and poultry pioneers.

Teams answered questions drawn from specific sections of the National 4‑H Avian Bowl Manual in a buzzer‑style, double‑elimination format.

Junior Team members were Avalyn Barber, Audrey Rosenthal, and Roan Cannon. The Junior Team earned second place overall. Audrey Rosenthal placed first in High Individual, answering the most questions correctly among all Junior 4‑H’ers.

Intermediate Team members were Ava Crawford, Saylor Woods, and Tate Cannon. The Intermediate Team earned second place, and Tate Cannon placed third in High Individual.

The teams were coached by Washington County 4‑H Agent Dr. Julie P. Dillard, who worked with members for several weeks preparing potential questions, studying with 4‑H’ers, and holding practice quiz competitions.

The Florida 4‑H Avian Quiz Bowl was hosted in Alachua County by Dr. Chris Decubellis, UF/IFAS Extension State Specialized Agent for 4‑H Dairy and Poultry Sciences.

From left to right are Intermediate Team members with Dr. Chris Decubellis, Saylor Woods, Ava Barber, and Tate Cannon. [CONTRIBUTED]

Junior Team members are pictured, left to right, with Dr. Chris Decubellis, Avalyn Barber, Audrey Rosenthal, and Roan Cannon during the Florida 4‑H Avian Quiz Bowl. [CONTRIBUTED]