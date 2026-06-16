WCSO Youth Summer Camp gives local students hands‑on learning and experiences

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) recently wrapped up its 2026 Youth Summer Camp, giving local students ages 8–14 hands‑on demonstrations, public‑safety education, and memorable interactions with first responders and community partners. The camp, held June 2–5 at Grace Assembly of God in Chipley, brought together multiple agencies for a program designed to inspire, educate, and build positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.

The week opened with visits from Florida Power & Light, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, the Washington County Health Department, and the WCSO SWAT, Dive, and Drone Teams. Campers explored equipment, watched demonstrations, and learned about the roles each agency plays in keeping communities safe.

Days 2 and 3 continued the momentum with appearances from the Chipley Fire Department, Survival Flight, Washington County EMS, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Washington County K‑9, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the WCSO K‑9 Unit, and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Campers asked questions, participated in interactive activities, and gained a firsthand look at careers in public safety, emergency response, and community service.

Throughout the week, deputies, volunteers, and camp staff worked behind the scenes to guide activities, ensure safety, and create a welcoming environment for every participant. Lunch was provided daily, including a special pizza day courtesy of Hungry Howie’s.

At the end of the camp, Sheriff Kevin Crews presented each camper with a Certificate of Completion, recognizing their participation and accomplishments. Organizers said the camp not only introduced students to law enforcement but also helped them build friendships, develop confidence, and create lasting memories.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation to all of the community partners who took time to participate in this year’s camp. Organizers also thanked Grace Assembly of God for providing the facility and helping create a safe, welcoming space for campers.

The department extended its gratitude to the families who entrusted their children to the program and said it looks forward to hosting the camp again next summer.

A Washington County firefighter helps a camper operate a fire hose during the 2026 WCSO Youth Summer Camp in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Two campers take part in a hands‑on learning activity during the 2026 WCSO Youth Summer Camp, where participants explored various aspects of law‑enforcement work through interactive demonstrations. [CONTRIBUTED]

Campers explore a medical helicopter during the 2026 WCSO Youth Summer Camp in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]