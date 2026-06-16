Luke Murphy announces campaign for congress

Purple Heart recipient, Army combat veteran, businessman, and lifelong North Floridian Luke Murphy has recently announced his candidacy for Congress in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, pledging to bring a fighter’s mindset and rural values to Washington.

Raised on a dirt road in rural Florida, Murphy learned early the importance of faith, hard work, personal responsibility, and service to others. Murphy believes agriculture was not simply part of his upbringing—it was a way of life that helped shape the leader he is today.

Following the attacks of September 11, Murphy answered the call to serve by joining the United States Army. During a deployment to Iraq, he was severely wounded by an Iranian-made roadside bomb and was later awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice. His recovery required determination, grit, and perseverance—qualities that he believes continues to define his commitment to serving others.

“After 9/11, I couldn’t sit on the sidelines while our country was under attack,” Murphy said. “I volunteered to serve because I love America. Today, I see North Florida being ignored by career politicians who talk a lot but don’t deliver. The people of this district deserve a warrior in Congress—someone who understands sacrifice, keeps their word, and will fight every day for the families who call this region home.”

Murphy said his campaign will focus on protecting agriculture, strengthening the economy, securing the border, defending constitutional freedoms, supporting veterans and first responders, and ensuring that rural communities receive the attention they deserve from Washington.

From the farms and timberlands of Holmes and Washington counties to the small businesses, churches, and communities across Congressional District 2, Murphy believes North Florida’s values are worth defending.

“For too long, rural Florida has been treated as an afterthought,” Murphy said. “The farmers, ranchers, timber producers, veterans, and working families who keep this country running deserve a voice in Washington. I’m running because I believe North Florida deserves strong representation, conservative leadership, and someone who will never forget where they came from.”

As a veteran, Murphy has pledged to be a strong advocate for those who have served our nation. He also supports policies that protect private property rights, strengthen the forestry and agricultural industries, expand economic opportunity, and preserve North Florida’s natural resources for future generations.

Murphy and his wife live in North Leon County, where they are raising their family and remain active in their community.

For more information, visit LukeMurphyforCongress.com.