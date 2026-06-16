Chipley to celebrate grand opening of restored Mongoven Building site

After years of planning, engineering, and restoration efforts, the City of Chipley will celebrate the grand opening of the transformed Historic First National Bank building on Thursday, June 18, with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, marking a significant milestone in the revitalization of downtown Chipley.

The First National Bank (Mongoven Building) redevelopment project has been in the planning and development stages since approximately 2021, when initial discussions began regarding the revitalization of the site. Funded primarily through the Florida Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, with only minimal in-kind contributions from the City of Chipley, the project has transformed the long vacant Mongoven Building, also known as the former First National Bank building, into a unique public gathering space designed for community events, recreation, and fellowship while preserving elements of the structure’s historic character. The total project cost to date is approximately $1.05 million.

The project’s completion represents a remarkable turnaround for a building that only a few years ago appeared destined for total demolition. In January 2024, the Chipley City Council discussed plans to tear down the vacant and deteriorated structure at the corner of Fifth Street and South Railroad Avenue after years of decline.

At the time, city officials and residents anticipated the loss of the historic building. Council members discussed preserving bricks from the structure as keepsakes for residents and documenting the demolition for historical purposes.

Built in 1905 as the First National Bank, the historic structure later housed a variety of businesses and government offices, a bakery, and a district school board office.

Rather than a complete demolition, city leaders and project engineers developed a plan that preserved key portions of the historic structure while rehabilitating the site for public use.

The project began with Phase I demolition and selective removal work, completed in 2024 at a cost of approximately $273,000. Following the completion of final engineering designs, the City moved into Phase II, focusing on structural stabilization to ensure the remaining historic elements could be safely preserved for future generations.

According to project engineer Brent Melvin of Melvin Engineering, the stabilization phase included pouring concrete bond beams, relaying deteriorated brickwork, adding concrete support beams, and reinforcing the building’s remaining structural features. Restoration crews also completed repairs to historic window and door frames and welded repairs to the original 12-inch cast iron column base, helping maintain the site’s historic integrity.

Several historic elements of the original structure were preserved throughout the redevelopment process. These include the original bank vault, a reminder of the building’s earliest use as the First National Bank, the faces of the original fireplaces, and the central column that remains a defining architectural feature of the space.

As construction progressed, engineers discovered additional support was needed for the shared wall with the adjacent Dunn Building due to the structure’s age and condition. In May 2025, the Chipley City Council approved a change order of $48,407.08 to address those needs and keep the project moving forward.

The completed site now features nine picnic tables with seating capacity for approximately 66 individuals while maintaining open space to accommodate additional visitors and future activities, and the space provides flexibility for future enhancements as community needs evolve.

“The completion of the Historic First National Bank, affectionately known as the Mongoven Building, represents more than the restoration of a landmark, it reflects our commitment to preserving our history while investing in our future,” said Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews. “I am incredibly proud that we persevered to transform this space into a family-friendly destination that can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors alike. Projects like this strengthen our downtown, enhance economic development opportunities, and create vibrant public spaces that contribute to the continued growth and success of the City of Chipley. Together, we are honoring our past while building a thriving future.”

At this time, the site will operate under the same schedule as other City parks, opening 30 minutes before sunrise and closing 30 minutes after sunset. While accent lighting has been installed throughout the space, it is not intended to support regular evening use. However, the site may be utilized as part of downtown events and special community activities.

The transformation of the Mongoven Building site represents years of collaboration among city officials, engineers, contractors, funding partners, and community stakeholders committed to preserving an important piece of Chipley’s history while creating a vibrant public space for generations to come. What was once considered a candidate for demolition has instead become a symbol of downtown Chipley’s resilience and ongoing revitalization.

“The City anticipates that this project will have a positive impact on downtown Chipley by enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal, encouraging community engagement, and creating a welcoming environment that supports both residents and visitors,” said City Administrator Patrice Tanner. “Ultimately, the space is expected to contribute to continued downtown revitalization efforts and foster a stronger sense of community.”

The City of Chipley invites residents, business owners, and visitors to attend the grand opening celebration on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. and experience firsthand the latest addition to downtown’s ongoing revitalization efforts.