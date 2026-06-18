CRA board appoints interim chair and vice chair

During a regular meeting of the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) on Tuesday, June 16, the board selected Summer Thomas to serve as interim chair for the remainder of the current term, following the resignation of former Chair Crystal Abel.

Abel announced at the board’s May meeting that she would be stepping down from the leadership position but remains committed to serving on the CRA Board. During the CRA’s June meeting, board members selected Thomas to complete the term through September 2026, when the next leadership cycle begins, and the board selected Tracey Bell to serve as vice chair.

The leadership changes provide stability for the CRA as it continues its work on redevelopment initiatives and projects within the City of Chipley. Thomas and Bell will serve in their new roles through the end of the current term.

The CRA Board currently has vacant seats and continues to seek additional members. Individuals interested in serving must work, own property, or reside within the Chipley area. Applications are available through the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and may be submitted at the Chamber office for consideration.