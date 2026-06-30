Panhandle Watermelon Festival draws weekend crowds, celebrating 70 years of tradition

Children enjoy fresh slices of watermelon during Friday night’s festivities at Jim Trawick Park as part of the 70th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Residents and visitors gathered in Chipley on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 to celebrate the 70th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival, marking seven decades of family‑friendly tradition in Washington County.

Festivities began Friday evening at Jim Trawick Park, where crowds enjoyed live performances by Ashley Monroe, Dailey & Vincent, and Tracy Byrd. Families filled the park for the free concerts, food vendors, and community fellowship.

Saturday’s events kicked off early with the Shrine Club Pancake Breakfast, followed by the Hot Trot 5K at Florida Panhandle Technical College. Downtown Chipley came alive mid‑morning for the annual parade, featuring floats, local organizations, and pageant queens.

At the Washington County Agricultural Center, visitors browsed vendor booths, enjoyed performances by Grace and Grit, and watched the Big Melon Auction, where growers competed for top honors. The Panhandle Watermelon Festival Car Show also drew a crowd, showcasing classic vehicles.

With free admission, family activities, and local entertainment, the Panhandle Watermelon Festival continues to be one of Washington County’s most beloved summer events.

Chipley City Council members wave to spectators from their float in Saturday’s Panhandle Watermelon Festival parade. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Headliner Tracy Byrd performs for a packed crowd Friday night at Jim Trawick Park during the Panhandle Watermelon Festival. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Shrine Club member Kenny Rudd serves pancakes to attendees during the Panhandle Watermelon Festival’s traditional Saturday breakfast. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Participants race to the finish line during Saturday’s Hot Trot 5k. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]