New laws, final $1 minimum wage hike arrive with October

Among the new laws taking effect Oct. 1 are changes to how law enforcement identifies criminal gang members, a new penalty for adults who involve minors in animal fighting and clarification of rules involving license plate frames.

The final $1 increase in the state’s voter-approved minimum wage will also take effect Sept. 30, raising it to $15 per hour. The increase is part of a 2020 constitutional amendment spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan.

Under the amendment, the minimum wage increased to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and grew by $1 on Sept. 30 of each subsequent year. Future increases will be based on inflation.

Tipped employees will also see their base wage increase from $10.98 to $11.98 per hour on Sept. 30.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, unchanged since July 2009. An employer of a tipped employee is required to pay $2.13 per hour in direct wages, provided the employee’s tips bring total earnings to at least the federal minimum wage.

The majority of legislation that successfully advanced through the 2026 regular session and a series of special sessions became law July 1, the start of the current fiscal year, or upon the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis. But some laws and provisions don’t take effect until Oct. 1.

Among the changes in state law as of Oct. 1:

TRANSPORTATION

— The presales process begins for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to offer specialty license plates involving Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Miami Northwestern Alumni Association, Outsider, St. Petersburg College and First Responders Resiliency. (SB 246)

— Clarifying a 2025 law regarding frames placed around license plates, the 2026 legislation allows frames as long as they don’t cover the primary features of the plate — essentially the letters, numbers and registration sticker. (SB 488)

FELONY REGISTRY

— A “career offender” registry will be created similar to the sexual offender registry. The new law requires habitual violent felony offenders, violent career criminals and three-time violent felony offenders to annually provide their address, phone number, employment, vehicles, professional licenses and immigration status to the local sheriff. Those individuals must also report changes of address, phone numbers and employment within 48 hours and have the marking “775.261,” signifying “career offender,” on their driver license or state identification card. (SB 1332)

LEWD BEHAVIOR

— Observing a child under 16 for sexual gratification while intentionally exposing sexual organs in a lewd manner, regardless of whether the minor is aware of being observed, becomes a third-degree felony. (HB 1525)

ANIMAL CRUELTY

— Penalties are increased for animal cruelty, with a new third-degree felony offense for adults who involve minors in animal fighting, baiting or sexual offenses. Children charged would have to undergo psychological evaluations and, if recommended, treatment. (HB 559)

COURT ORDERS

— Willfully violating a “no contact” court order carries new penalties, with law enforcement authorized to make a warrantless arrest when an officer has cause to believe the order was violated. (HB 397)

GANGS

— The law makes it easier to categorize a person as a criminal gang member, including allowing a spouse to make the identification, accepting online admissions of gang membership and reducing the number of times a person must be seen in the company of gang members from four to two. The law also defines “gang-related language” as any verbal or written statement that signals gang affiliation, supports gang activity or uses recognized gang codes, symbols or terminology associated with a criminal organization. (HB 429)

DRUGS

— The manufacture, sale or delivery of xylazine outside its allowed use in animal drug products for veterinary purposes becomes a first-degree felony. Also, selling or possessing nitrous oxide, except for approved uses at grocery stores, becomes a third-degree felony. (HB 432)

TRASH

— Broward County is required to conduct a feasibility study and hold a public hearing before advancing plans to expand the “Monarch Hill Landfill.” (HB 4039)

WATER MANAGEMENT

— The Fellsmere Water Control District is reduced in size from 34,441 acres to 14,090 acres and changes from an independent special district in Indian River County to a dependent district of the county. (HB 4093)