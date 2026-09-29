WCFD contains mobile home fire, rescues dog

A Washington County firefighter carries a dog rescued from a mobile home fire near the 3600 block of Highway 79 on September 28. Firefighters located the animal during a primary search of the residence and safely removed it from the home. [CONTRIBUTED]

Firefighters with the Washington County Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the 3600 block of Highway 79 on the morning of Monday, September 28.

According to the department, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 9:51 a.m. and arrived on scene within about 15 minutes of the call. Upon arrival, crews observed light smoke coming from the eaves of a mobile home and immediately deployed an attack hose line while conducting an interior primary search under heavy smoke conditions.

During the search, firefighters located and rescued a dog from inside the residence. The animal was reported to be doing well at the scene.

Crews continued their search and located a bathroom that was heavily involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the bathroom and prevent it from spreading to other areas of the residence.

The Washington County Fire Department thanked the responding agencies and units that assisted on scene, citing their teamwork and quick response in bringing the fire under control.