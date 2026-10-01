Florida redesigns driver’s licenses

Florida has redesigned its driver’s license and identification card with new security features and state symbols incorporated into the design.

The first redesign in nearly a decade, changes became available Wednesday, Sept. 30 including a background image of the St. Augustine-based Castillo de San Marcos, an orange in the “O” of Florida and a manatee in the bottom left corner.

“The integrity of our credential is most important,” Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner told the Cabinet on Tuesday.

A Florida alligator is also incorporated into the REAL ID star in the top right corner of each card, while the back features an image of the Space Shuttle Discovery and the motto from the state’s first unofficial flag: “Let Us Alone.”

“From the manatee, alligator, palm and cypress trees to the space shuttle, Castillo de San Marcos and the state’s original and current mottos, the new license comes at a great time, as we celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

An image of the state seal is also used as an enhanced security feature.

Current driver’s license and ID card holders do not have to get a new card until their current one expires.