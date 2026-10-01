Thu. Oct 1st, 2026
Historic black-and-white photos of buildings and people.
Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County school staff complete crisis prevention training

By AMBER PATINO Oct 1, 2026 0 Comments

Staff members across the Washington County School District recently completed Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) training, a program district officials said supports their efforts to maintain safe learning and working environments. According to the district, the evidence-based training equips educators and support staff with de-escalation techniques designed to recognize and respond to challenging behaviors before situations escalate. District officials said the training helps create safer learning and working environments while reducing classroom disruptions. Staff are pictured above during the training session. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Washington County School District crisis prevention

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Woman’s Club raises funds for Salvation Army program

AMBER PATINO Oct 1, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Florida redesigns driver’s licenses

Staff Report Oct 1, 2026
Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Ebro welcomes new Little Free Library

AMBER PATINO Oct 1, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Chipley Woman’s Club raises funds for Salvation Army program

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Washington County school staff complete crisis prevention training

Announcements Community Local News News Top Stories

Ebro welcomes new Little Free Library

Announcements Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Local bands rank superior in marching festival

Crime Local News News Top Stories

Panama City man facing multiple drug charges following Vernon traffic stop