Washington County school staff complete crisis prevention training

Staff members across the Washington County School District recently completed Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) training, a program district officials said supports their efforts to maintain safe learning and working environments. According to the district, the evidence-based training equips educators and support staff with de-escalation techniques designed to recognize and respond to challenging behaviors before situations escalate. District officials said the training helps create safer learning and working environments while reducing classroom disruptions. Staff are pictured above during the training session. [CONTRIBUTED]

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