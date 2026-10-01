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Local bands rank superior in marching festival

By AMBER PATINO Oct 1, 2026 0 Comments

Washington County high school marching bands recently earned top honors at the 16th Annual Rehobeth Marching Band Festival held Saturday, September 26.

Chipley High School’s Spirit of the Tiger Marching Band, directed by Shad Steptoe, received straight superior ratings in all adjudicated categories, including Music, Percussion, Drum Major, Color Guard, Majorette, Dance, Visual Performance, and General Effect. The band also earned the Roy Watford Outstanding Music Award in recognition of its musical performance during the festival.

Vernon High School’s Pride of Vernon Band, under the direction of John Harcus, also earned straight superior ratings. School officials praised the band’s energetic performance and continued improvement throughout the marching season as it brought home top marks from the competition.

Chipley High School’s Spirit of the Tiger Marching Band performs during the 16th Annual Rehobeth Marching Band Festival on Sept. 26 in Rehobeth, Alabama. The band earned straight superior ratings in all categories and received the Roy Watford Outstanding Music Award. [CONTRIBUTED]
 The Pride of Vernon Band performs during the 16th Annual Rehobeth Marching Band Festival on Sept. 26 in Rehobeth, Alabama. Under the direction of John Harcus, the band earned straight superior ratings at the annual event. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Chipley High School #Pride of Vernon Marching Band #Rehobeth Marching Festival #Spirit of the Tiger Marching Band #Vernon High School

By AMBER PATINO

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