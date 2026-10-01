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Panama City man facing multiple drug charges following Vernon traffic stop

By Staff Report Oct 1, 2026 0 Comments
Wallace Anthony Blakeman

A Panama City man is facing multiple drug-related charges in Washington County following a traffic stop on Dawkins Street in Vernon on the evening of Wednesday, September 30.

At approximately 6:17 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Dawkins Street. The vehicle pulled into a residence and continued moving slowly before coming to a stop. As it stopped, the right rear passenger door opened, and a male exited the vehicle.

Deputies issued verbal commands for the male to stop; however, he failed to comply and fled on foot. The male, later identified as 39-year-old Wallace Anthony Blakeman, continued to flee from deputies until a successful deployment of a department-issued Taser allowed deputies to take him into custody.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Blakeman discarded several illegal items from a fanny pack he was wearing during the pursuit. A search of Blakeman and the vehicle resulted in the discovery of additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The other occupants of the vehicle were released from the scene.

Blakeman was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked on charges of possession of cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, evidence destroying, and resisting an officer without violence.

#drug arrest Vernon #Washington County Sheriff's Office

By Staff Report

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