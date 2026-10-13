Tue. Oct 13th, 2026
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Washington County Christian School hosts Career Day

By AMBER PATINO Oct 13, 2026 0 Comments
Firefighters with the Washington County Fire Department discuss emergency services careers with students during Career Day at Washington County Christian School. [CONTRIBUTED]

Students at Washington County Christian School recently had the opportunity to learn about a variety of career paths during the school’s Career Day program.

Representatives from several local and state agencies visited the campus to speak with students about their professions, daily responsibilities, and the educational paths that led them to their careers. Participating agencies included the Washington County Fire Department, EMS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Washington County SWAT team, and a K-9 deputy team.

School officials expressed appreciation to the first responders and community professionals who took time to share their experiences and encourage students as they explore future career opportunities.

Students explore a Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT vehicle during Career Day at Washington County Christian School. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Washington County Christian School career day

By AMBER PATINO

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