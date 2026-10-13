Family seeks community support after Hurricane Isaias destroys home

A tree lies atop the home of Wendy Nowell after Hurricane Isaias caused extensive damage to the residence. Family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. [CONTRIBUTED]

A local family is seeking community support after Hurricane Isaias left them displaced when a large tree crashed through their home, causing extensive damage and injuring a 67-year-old woman.

According to information shared through a GoFundMe campaign, Wendy Nowell was inside the home when a tree fell onto the structure during the storm. Family members said the tree struck the residence while she was in bed, and she had to be rescued from the debris.

Nowell suffered a head injury and significant injuries to one of her arms. The family also reported that medication remains inaccessible inside the heavily damaged home.

Photos shared by the family show severe structural damage, with large portions of the roof and home crushed by the fallen tree.

Also displaced by the storm were Cole Nowell, 22, his fiancée, Cary Vanderbrink, 21, and their 1-year-old son, Malachi, who were living in the home with Wendy Nowell at the time of the incident. Family members said the young family is currently staying with friends, while Nowell is staying with family members as she recovers from her injuries.

Family members said Nowell has multiple sclerosis, making the loss of her home and the challenges of recovery especially difficult.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover rebuilding expenses and assist with immediate recovery needs as they work to secure safe housing and begin the cleanup process.

Those wishing to contribute can do so through the family’s GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-moms-home-after-the-hurricane

The fundraiser was created by family members to assist with repairs and help the family recover from the storm’s impact.