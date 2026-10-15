Chipley council makes leadership appointments, honors community members

Chipley City Council members gather with a ceremonial check recognizing a $911,980 state grant awarded through the city's Downtown Chipley Visitor Access and Tourism Grant application during the October 13 meeting. [CAROL KENT SMITH | The News]

The Chipley City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 13, swearing in returning council members, recognizing several community members for their contributions, and celebrating a $911,980 state grant awarded earlier in the day.

Returning council members Tracy Andrews and Cheryl McCall took their oaths of office after both retained their seats without opposition. Andrews was the sole candidate to qualify for the Ward 3 seat, while McCall was the only candidate to qualify for the Ward 2 seat, eliminating the need for a municipal election.

Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson administered the oath of office to both council members. Andrews was joined by her parents during the ceremony, while McCall asked Andrews’ father to stand beside her as she was sworn in, noting that both of her parents have passed away.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, council members made appointments to the city’s leadership positions. By unanimous vote, the council appointed Andrews as mayor and appointed Kevin Russell to continue serving as mayor pro tem.

The council then turned its attention to community recognitions, beginning with local broadcaster Angela Butler. Through a proclamation, the city recognized Butler’s nearly 17 years of broadcasting and congratulated her on the inclusion of Show Talk with Angela Butler in the catalog of the Library of Congress.

Joined by family members, Butler thanked the council for the recognition and said she has conducted more than 2,000 interviews during her broadcasting career. Butler said she believes in highlighting people whose stories might otherwise go untold, noting that her interviews have included everyday residents as well as elected officials at the local, state and federal levels.

The council also recognized Larry Tyndall and Sybil Tyndall for their ongoing efforts to support veterans and help bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall to Chipley. Council members presented the couple with a plaque honoring their work through the Patriot Guard Riders and their commitment to preserving the legacy of American Vietnam veterans.

During the presentation, McCall reflected on her father’s Vietnam service, noting that he flew more than 100 missions over North Vietnam. She said individuals such as the Tyndalls help ensure veterans receive the recognition they deserve.

Tyndall expressed appreciation for the recognition and reminded residents that the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall is scheduled to return to Chipley January 27-30 of next year.

Following the recognitions, Andrews informed council members of a funding announcement made earlier in the day during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ visit to Vernon. The city was awarded $911,980 through its Downtown Chipley Visitor Access and Tourism Grant application.

Andrews expressed gratitude for the award, and council members gathered for a photograph with a ceremonial check recognizing the funding.

The grant is expected to support improvements to downtown parking facilities intended to enhance business access, tourism and economic development.

The council also reviewed a proposal from Jerry Lenz and Crystal Abel for a future Chipley Christmas Village to be located on the green space adjacent to the city’s downtown historic train depot.

Organizers said the concept is intended to create a month-long Christmas destination that brings residents and visitors together throughout December while celebrating Chipley’s history. The proposal envisions miniature historical buildings representing former city landmarks and businesses, with opportunities for local businesses, organizations and families to sponsor individual structures.

As part of the proposal, organizers requested permission to use the green space and existing electrical hookups for displays and lighting associated with the project.

The council ultimately approved the preliminary plan, with coordination through City Hall to ensure all required paperwork is completed.

A final special event application is expected to be considered during the council’s November 10 meeting.

Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson administers the oath of office to Tracy Andrews during her swearing-in ceremony as she is joined by her mother and father. [CAROL KENT SMITH | The News]

Cheryl McCall takes the oath of office during the October 13 Chipley City Council meeting. Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson administered the oath as Mayor Tracy Andrews’ father stood beside McCall during the ceremony. [CAROL KENT SMITH | The News]

Angela Butler, joined by family members and city officials, receives recognition from the Chipley City Council for the inclusion of Show Talk with Angela Butler in the catalog of the Library of Congress. [CAROL KENT SMITH | The News]



Larry and Sybil Tyndall are recognized by the Chipley City Council for their efforts to support veterans and help bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall to Chipley. [CAROL KENT SMITH | The News]