Washington County School Board recognizes student achievement, community service

College Board National Recognition award recipients and school officials were recognized during the October 13 Washington County School Board meeting. Pictured, from left, are Chipley High School Assistant Principal Richard Davenport, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders, Lyra Thomaston, Maddox Markham, Vernon High School Principal Aaron Day, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County School Board recognized academic achievement, student leadership, and community partnerships during its regular meeting Tuesday, October 13.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Saunders honored six students from Chipley High School and Vernon High School who earned College Board National Recognition awards. The recognition is awarded to students who score in the top 10% on the PSAT/NMSQT while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.3.

Recognized students from Chipley High School included Ella Barnes, Challert Egan, Luke Kincaid, and Lyra Thomaston. Vernon High School honorees were Ellen Grant and Maddox Markham.

Several students received multiple recognitions. Egan earned the School Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, and First-Generation Recognition Award. Thomaston received the same three honors, while Kincaid earned both the School Recognition Award and Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award.

The board also heard a presentation from Vernon High School Culinary Arts Instructor Laurie Simmons regarding the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter.

Simmons highlighted the chapter’s recent career readiness and community service initiatives, including the delivery of 350 encouragement snack packs and the collection of more than 5,800 pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Students are also preparing to compete at the National Peanut Festival, where they will vie for a $500 prize, and at the FCCLA State Convention in Orlando.

In other business, representatives from Southwest Foodservice Excellence presented a $1,000 scholarship donation benefiting students at Chipley High School and Vernon High School. The presentation celebrated the district’s continued growth in student participation, including engagement programs such as “Lucky Tray Days” and farm-to-school culinary initiatives.

Representatives of Southwest Foodservice Excellence present a $1,000 scholarship donation during the October 13 Washington County School Board meeting. Pictured are SFE representatives, Director of Federal Programs Jiranda White, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED]