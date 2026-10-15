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DeSantis reappoints Clark to Public Service Commission

By Staff Report Oct 15, 2026 0 Comments

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the reappointment of Chipley resident Gary Clark to the Florida Public Service Commission.

As required under Chapter 350, Florida Statutes, the appointments were made from a list provided by the Public Service Commission Nominating Council within the statutory timeframe. Clark was reappointed along with Gabriella Passidomo-Smith of Tallahassee.

Clark has served as a commissioner on the Florida Public Service Commission since 2017. Prior to his appointment, he served as deputy secretary of land and recreation for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Before joining the commission, Clark held several leadership positions in Washington County and Northwest Florida, serving as a member of the Washington County School Board, Chipola College District Board of Trustees and the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

Clark earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Passidomo-Smith, who has served on the commission since 2021, was also reappointed.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

#Gov. Ron DeSantis #Public Service Commission

By Staff Report

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