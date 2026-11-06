Chipley welcomes The UPS Store with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce joined business owners Allison and Michael Hall on Friday, November 6, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming The UPS Store to Chipley. The event was held at the store’s location at 1695 Main Street and was attended by family, friends, local officials, chamber representatives, and community members. Also participating in the ceremony was the Halls’ niece, Montana Nickell of Chipley, who serves as general manager of the new location. The UPS Store offers a variety of services, including printing, packing, shipping, mailbox services, and other business solutions for both residents and businesses throughout the area. The store is now officially open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pictured above are owners Allison and Michael Hall, Montana Nickell, chamber representatives, local officials, family members, and community supporters during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

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