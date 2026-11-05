Cottondale man charged with attempted murder after Chipley shooting

An 18-year-old Cottondale man is facing four counts of attempted murder following a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old male on the evening of Wednesday, November 4 in Chipley, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 6:55 p.m. on November 4 at an address on West U.S. Highway 90.

According to investigators, a group of teenagers was gathered at a camper when Bralen Isaiah Bryant, 18, approached on foot and allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun. Authorities said the 17-year-old victim was struck in the back.

Investigators further allege Bryant continued firing into the camper before fleeing the area on foot in a westerly direction.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving a female.

Following an active search, Bryant was taken into custody shortly after midnight at his residence on Tendell Road in Cottondale. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting extradition to Washington County.

Bryant has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active. Officials thanked the Chipley Police Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect.