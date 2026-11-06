Ebro voters to elect mayor, council members November 17

Residents of the Town of Ebro will head to the polls Tuesday, November 17, to vote in the town’s 2026 General Election.

Voters will select a mayor and fill Council Seat 2 and Council Seat 4. According to the town’s election notice, all municipal offices are elected on a nonpartisan, at-large basis.

Polling will take place at Ebro Town Hall, located at 6629 Dogtrack Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All registered voters residing within the incorporated limits of the Town of Ebro who are eligible to vote may participate in the election.

The ballot includes mayoral candidates David E. Evans and Wade Moon. Candidates seeking election to the two council seats are Jordan Gambrell, Karen Hornsby, Mallie Kelly, Regina Kincaid, and Heather Perez.

For more information or for election-related questions, contact the Ebro Town Clerk at 850-535-2842.