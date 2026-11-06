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Young readers learn about voting through mock election at library

By AMBER PATINO Nov 6, 2026 0 Comments
A young participant casts his ballot during a mock election at the Chipley branch of the Washington County Public Library. The activity gave children an opportunity to learn about the voting process while choosing between cars and trucks. [WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY | Contributed]

Children visiting the Chipley branch of the Washington County Public Library recently had an opportunity to practice the voting process during a mock election. Young participants cast ballots for their favorite vehicle, with trucks emerging as the winner over cars.

A ballot box awaits votes during the mock election at the Chipley branch of the Washington County Public Library. [WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY | Contributed]

#Chipley library #Washington County Public Library

By AMBER PATINO

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