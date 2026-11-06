Children visiting the Chipley branch of the Washington County Public Library recently had an opportunity to practice the voting process during a mock election. Young participants cast ballots for their favorite vehicle, with trucks emerging as the winner over cars.
Young readers learn about voting through mock election at library
Children visiting the Chipley branch of the Washington County Public Library recently had an opportunity to practice the voting process during a mock election. Young participants cast ballots for their favorite vehicle, with trucks emerging as the winner over cars.