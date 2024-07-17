Chipley Beef ‘O’ Brady’s projected to open in Fall 2024

Construction on Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Chipley is ongoing, but the restaurant will open before the end of the year according to owner Scott O’Brien.

The O’Brein family, owners of the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Marianna, say they hope their newest location in Chipley will be open sometime in September.

Owner Scott O’Brien announced his intention last year to open the restaurant in Chipley. Construction began at 1403 Main Street earlier this year, with O’Brien’s daughter, Salina O’Brien, stating that construction is “progressing positively.”

The family has already selected the paint colors and brick for the building’s exterior, and electrical work is set to begin this week.

“We are excited to bring Beef ‘O Brady’s here to Chipley and we cannot wait to meet all of the people of this great community,” she said.