‘The Red Heifer Steakhouse’ aims to bring ‘elevated dining’ to Chipley

Emily Valdovinos (at right), co-owner of The Red Heifer Steakhouse, discusses renovations with Eddie Whitehurst, a Senior Technician with building contractor Mainstreet Properties. [CAROL KENT | The News]

A different kind of dining experience is planned for Chipley with the anticipated debut of “The Red Heifer Steakhouse,” slated to open in the former “Skins and Bubba’s” restaurant location at 1458 Main Street.

The restaurant is the latest effort by local entrepreneurs Javier and Emily Valdovinos, who, along with family members, also own Javier’s Mexican Grill and Senor Sushi and Grill in Chipley, El Chingon Mexican Grill in Bonifay, and the soon-to-open Javier’s Too in Graceville; however, the couple emphasizes the Red Heifer will be a vastly different type of establishment from their other restaurants.

“The public can expect a more elevated dining experience,” said Emily Valdovinos.

“We felt there are plenty of great places for more casual dining, but we wanted to bring something to the area where families can enjoy something a little more elegant or couples can plan a date night. We knew we could bring quality steaks to Chipley, as well as a beautiful atmosphere.”

In addition to higher-end cuts of steak, diners can also expect other menu items such as some fish and seafood, as well as gluten-free options.

Valdovinos additionally states she plans to source as much meat and produce from local farmers as possible.

“It is not always possible to purchase food and supplies locally, but we are going to make a conscious effort to do just that where we can, not only giving a more “farm to table” experience to our guests, but also to help support our local farmers,” she said.

While there is no dress code planned for guests – Valdovinos says jeans and a nice shirt are just fine – the staff will provide service in a uniform, and the lighting is strategically planned to help set the ambiance.

More than the vibe of the building is changing, however.

Guests will find a completely renovated space, along with a new point of entry that will display a surprise feature at the main door.

Pictured above is what will become a bar area where patrons can order handcrafted cocktails and IPAs at The Red Heifer Steakhouse. [CAROL KENT | The News]

There will be one main dining room, along with another room that could house private events, as well as a bar area that will feature a selection of handcrafted cocktails and IPAs.

“We are excited about this new venture and can’t wait to share it with the Chipley and the surrounding communities,” said Valdovinos. “Currently, most of us drive to other towns to enjoy a good steak. Our goal is to provide that right here at home.”

The Red Heifer Steakhouse is slated to open by the end of March.