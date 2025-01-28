High-speed chase from Bonifay ends in Washington county arrests

Devin Payton Davidson (left) and Chance Layfield (right) were arrested following a high-speed chase that began in Bonifay and ended in Washington County. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

A high-speed pursuit that began in Bonifay early Tuesday morning January 28, concluded in Washington County with the arrest of two individuals. Devin Payton Davidson, 21, and Chance Layfield, 28, both of Panama City, were taken into custody following the incident.

The Bonifay Police Department initiated the chase at approximately 2:37 a.m., notifying the Washington County Telecommunication Center that a suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 from Bonifay toward Washington County. According to reports, the driver abruptly turned into the median, heading eastbound before exiting I-10 onto State Road 79 South.

The vehicle continued southbound at high speeds until Bonifay officers executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver near the intersection of State Road 79 and Haskins Road, causing the vehicle to crash.

Following the crash, both occupants fled the scene on foot. Washington County deputies quickly apprehended one individual, while the second was located shortly thereafter with the assistance of Northwest Florida Reception Center (NWFRC) staff and Holmes County K-9 units.

As of this report, charges are pending, and further details are under investigation.