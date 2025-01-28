Wed. Jan 29th, 2025
Crime News

High-speed chase from Bonifay ends in Washington county arrests

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jan 28, 2025 0 Comments
Devin Payton Davidson (left) and Chance Layfield (right) were arrested following a high-speed chase that began in Bonifay and ended in Washington County. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

A high-speed pursuit that began in Bonifay early Tuesday morning January 28, concluded in Washington County with the arrest of two individuals. Devin Payton Davidson, 21, and Chance Layfield, 28, both of Panama City, were taken into custody following the incident.

The Bonifay Police Department initiated the chase at approximately 2:37 a.m., notifying the Washington County Telecommunication Center that a suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 from Bonifay toward Washington County. According to reports, the driver abruptly turned into the median, heading eastbound before exiting I-10 onto State Road 79 South.

The vehicle continued southbound at high speeds until Bonifay officers executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver near the intersection of State Road 79 and Haskins Road, causing the vehicle to crash.

Following the crash, both occupants fled the scene on foot. Washington County deputies quickly apprehended one individual, while the second was located shortly thereafter with the assistance of Northwest Florida Reception Center (NWFRC) staff and Holmes County K-9 units.

As of this report, charges are pending, and further details are under investigation.

#arrest #Washington County

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

News

Judge rules in favor of Washington County for sanctions in civil suit

CAROL KENT Jan 29, 2025
Business News

‘The Red Heifer Steakhouse’ aims to bring ‘elevated dining’ to Chipley

CAROL KENT Jan 29, 2025
Crime News

Dothan man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Staff Report Jan 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

Judge rules in favor of Washington County for sanctions in civil suit

Business News

‘The Red Heifer Steakhouse’ aims to bring ‘elevated dining’ to Chipley

Community Local News

Winter storm snows in the Panhandle: Washington roundup

Crime News

High-speed chase from Bonifay ends in Washington county arrests

Crime News

Dothan man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor