Thu. Apr 17th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Two deceased after FSU shooting

By Hannah Collins Apr 17, 2025 0 Comments

Two people are dead and six others hospitalized following a shooting on Florida State University’s campus Thursday, officials confirmed. The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, is also hospitalized.

FSU Police reported that the two deceased individuals were not students. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil stated that Ikner is the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy and a longtime member of the LCSO Youth Advisory Council.

Sheriff McNeil also confirmed that one of the weapons found at the scene belonged to that deputy. The firearm, originally issued by the LCSO, had been purchased by the deputy for personal use.

“This is obviously a heinous crime,” Sheriff McNeil said. “We understand that you all have been devastated by this person’s actions,” added Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

#crime #FSU #HCA #WCN

By Hannah Collins

