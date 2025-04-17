Thu. Apr 17th, 2025
WCSB recognizes students and volunteers

By Hannah Collins Apr 17, 2025

The Washington County School Board recognized several students and a community volunteer for their achievements and service at their recent meeting, April 14.

Avielle Brock, a student at Vernon Elementary School (VES), was celebrated for reaching a major milestone in the Accelerated Reader program, earning 1,000 points this year.

Vernon High School (VHS) students were also in the spotlight. The VHS FFA team placed 3rd in the state for Land Judging, an accomplishment showcasing their agricultural knowledge and skills. Additionally, VHS students attending the FCCLA State Convention brought home a total of six gold medals and one silver. Honored students included Hayden Simmons, Nylah Brown, Lily Gainey, Luke Albritton, Brianna Cook, Isabel Greubel, and Willow Rowe.

From Kate M. Smith Elementary School (KMS), Jabe Bruner, a 5th grader, was recognized for placing 2nd in the 2025 District Spelling Bee, demonstrating academic excellence and dedication.

The board also honored Dr. James Clemmons, recipient of the Florida Department of Education’s 2024-2025 School Outstanding Volunteer Award. Recognized by Director Susan Saunders, Dr. Clemmons was commended for over 13 years of volunteer service at Chipley High School. He was presented with a certificate and plaque in appreciation of his enduring commitment to student success.

