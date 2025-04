Ashlyn Smith was presented with a $50,000 check for her mat/science classroom. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Florida Power & Light Company awarded a grant to Kate M. Smith Elementary School in the amount of $50,000 for the Washington County Education Foundation to support Kate M. Smith Elementary School STEM Classroom Makeover. This will enhance STEM education and technology in the classroom, giving all students hands-on opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, and math.