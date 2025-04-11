Space Florida talks to WCSB

On Friday, January 31, 2025, Washington County School Board Member Cindy Johnson Brown organized a meeting to explore the possibility of introducing the Space Florida Academy to Washington County Schools. The event, held at the Washington County School District office, brought together leaders from various sectors to discuss potential opportunities related to the economic growth of the Northwest Florida Panhandle and the space industry.

The meeting included a presentation by Karin Hoffman, a key figure behind the Space Florida Academy initiative, and invited stakeholders from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council (EDC), the County Commissioners, Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC), and the Washington County School District, including Superintendent Thomas Register and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Charles Peterson.

The discussions focused on preparing Washington County students for potential job opportunities in the growing space and aerospace sectors in the Panhandle region.

“It was encouraging to see the productive discussions at Friday’s meeting,” said Cindy Johnson Brown. “Exploring new ways to prepare our students for future economic opportunities is crucial, and the Space Florida Academy could provide our students with access to specialized educational programs that align with the evolving job market in the space industry.”

Superintendent Thomas Register noted, “Providing students with access to high-quality STEM education is one of our priorities. A partnership with Space Florida Academy could enhance career pathways in aerospace and technology, helping position Washington County as a leader in innovative education for the future workforce.”

This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to bring advanced STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education to students in Washington County. Collaboration among educational institutions, local government, and economic development organizations aims to ensure the county’s education system equips students with the skills needed for the space sector.

Looking ahead, Cindy Johnson Brown and her team plan to continue working with the Space Florida Academy and local leaders to advance this initiative and explore further opportunities for Washington County Schools.

For more information, residents can contact Cindy Johnson Brown at 407-625-5111 or [email protected].