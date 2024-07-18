Chipley woman arrested on drug charges after disturbance

On July 16 2024, a woman from Chipley, Florida, is facing drug-related charges following a disturbance at her residence.

Earlier Tuesday morning, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a home on Carr Road. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 45-year-old Utanna Pagi Baxley, the complainant.

Baxley reported that she and her significant other had consumed methamphetamine, which led to an argument over personal items. According to Baxley, the altercation escalated when her partner pushed her, prompting her to destroy all smoking devices and dispose of the remaining methamphetamine in the trash. Baxley also informed deputies that her significant other fled the residence after she contacted the WCSO.

During a subsequent search of the premises, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia and baggies containing a crystallized substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Baxley was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, where she faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.