Man Arrested on Charges of Resisting Officer and Drug Possession

A Caryville resident, Corey Shae Wilson, aged 28, has been arrested on multiple charges, including resisting an officer and drug-related offenses.

On the evening of July 15th, a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area of State Road 90 and Wilcox Road in Caryville when they observed a bicyclist without proper illumination. The deputy made contact with the individual, identified as Corey Shae Wilson. During the interaction, Wilson appeared nervous and became confrontational, prompting further investigation by the deputies.

To assist in the investigation, a K-9 unit from the Bonifay Police Department was called to the scene. The K-9 unit positively alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed illegal items, including a crystalized substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Wilson was subsequently arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. He is facing several charges, including resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.