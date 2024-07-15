Caryville town council addresses rising concerns of vagrancy and vandalism
Caryville town council addresses rising concerns of vagrancy and vandalism

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 15, 2024 0 Comments

On Tuesday, July 9, the Caryville Town Council convened for its monthly meeting, during which several pressing issues were brought to light. One of the primary topics of discussion was the noticeable increase in vagrancy within the area.

The council deliberated over a recent incident where an individual breached the fence surrounding the town’s equipment yard. The intruder subsequently drilled a hole into the gas tank of a newly acquired maintenance vehicle. Council Member Becky Pate highlighted that the surge in transient individuals was also raising safety concerns among female town employees.

Further discussions revealed instances of vandalism and theft attempts, specifically targeting the town’s garbage trucks. While the truck itself sustained no damage, there were clear signs of tampering with the fence, indicative of attempts to steal diesel fuel.

Councilwoman Pate proposed exploring the possibility of requesting financial assistance from the governor to repair and reinforce the fencing around the government supply buildings. The council agreed to consider this option as part of their efforts to address the growing security issues.

